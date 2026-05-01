Ladakh to get its first master plan soon, announces L-G VK Saxena

Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday said the administration is preparing a comprehensive master plan for the Union Territory’s all-round development in collaboration with the Delhi-based School of Planning and Architecture.

Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during a visit to the Kargil town market. (@lg_ladakh)

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This would be the UT’s first master plan.

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SPA, Delhi, for a master plan for Ladakh. All aspects, including promotion of tourism while maintaining the local architecture, a robust transport system, and stopping haphazard construction, will be included in the master plan,” Saxena told reporters during an interaction at the Leh secretariat.

It would make an assessment of the demographic, economic, environmental and transport parameters at a city and regional level. The master plan will incorporate modern tools and techniques, such as AI and GIS, to monitor climate change, associated vulnerabilities and their impacts,” Saxena said.

He underlined that buildings in the UT were currently being constructed haphazardly due to a lack of guidelines for construction activities in Ladakh.

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{{^usCountry}} Saxena, who took over as Ladakh LG on March 13, said he had held a series of meetings with local administration officials, Ladakh-based bodies, and other stakeholders to discuss steps for the UT’s development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saxena, who took over as Ladakh LG on March 13, said he had held a series of meetings with local administration officials, Ladakh-based bodies, and other stakeholders to discuss steps for the UT’s development. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “My objective is to promote tourism in Ladakh in a manner that benefits local communities while positioning it as the world’s leading destination for adventure, spiritual and wellness tourism. Since Ladakh has a very fragile environment and water is scarce, we are working in that direction as well. As an experiment, we have brought from Delhi and planted Gulmohar, Neem, and Bamboo trees here to see if we can increase the green cover, which is just 0.4%,” Saxena, who was previously the Delhi L-G during 2022-2026, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My objective is to promote tourism in Ladakh in a manner that benefits local communities while positioning it as the world’s leading destination for adventure, spiritual and wellness tourism. Since Ladakh has a very fragile environment and water is scarce, we are working in that direction as well. As an experiment, we have brought from Delhi and planted Gulmohar, Neem, and Bamboo trees here to see if we can increase the green cover, which is just 0.4%,” Saxena, who was previously the Delhi L-G during 2022-2026, said. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have given a target of increasing the green cover of Ladakh to 5% in two years,” he said, adding that the authorities had planted 7,000 saplings in the UT in the last 40-50 days alone.

Saxena also said the administration was developing two “Valley of Flowers”, where a wide variety of flowers that can withstand the harsh weather conditions, including extreme cold and low oxygen levels, would be planted. The two locations at Wari La and Choglamsar would be developed into vibrant floral zones by the end of June, he said, hopeful that these would be a draw for tourists.

These initiatives will not only help boost tourism but also generate employment.

Referring to the chronic water scarcity in the high-altitude region, Saxena highlighted the ‘Him Sarovar’ project that would see the construction of 50 ponds (each measuring 40x30 metres) to harvest glacial melt.

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“It is directly linked to Ladakh’s water security and will play a crucial role in addressing irrigation challenges faced by farmers who depend on limited water sources. Project Him Sarovar will not only fulfil irrigation needs but also generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities. The project is being designed using scientific methods, taking into account Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem and climatic conditions,” Saxena said.

He said the initiative has received strong support from various stakeholders, including the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the local population.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Chauhan ...Read More Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc. Read Less

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