...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ladakh to get its first master plan soon, announces L-G VK Saxena

Saxena underlined that buildings in Ladakh were currently being constructed haphazardly due to a lack of guidelines for construction activities.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 08:28 pm IST
By Neeraj Chauhan , Leh
Advertisement

Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday said the administration is preparing a comprehensive master plan for the Union Territory’s all-round development in collaboration with the Delhi-based School of Planning and Architecture.

Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during a visit to the Kargil town market. (@lg_ladakh)

This would be the UT’s first master plan.

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SPA, Delhi, for a master plan for Ladakh. All aspects, including promotion of tourism while maintaining the local architecture, a robust transport system, and stopping haphazard construction, will be included in the master plan,” Saxena told reporters during an interaction at the Leh secretariat.

It would make an assessment of the demographic, economic, environmental and transport parameters at a city and regional level. The master plan will incorporate modern tools and techniques, such as AI and GIS, to monitor climate change, associated vulnerabilities and their impacts,” Saxena said.

He underlined that buildings in the UT were currently being constructed haphazardly due to a lack of guidelines for construction activities in Ladakh.

“I have given a target of increasing the green cover of Ladakh to 5% in two years,” he said, adding that the authorities had planted 7,000 saplings in the UT in the last 40-50 days alone.

Saxena also said the administration was developing two “Valley of Flowers”, where a wide variety of flowers that can withstand the harsh weather conditions, including extreme cold and low oxygen levels, would be planted. The two locations at Wari La and Choglamsar would be developed into vibrant floral zones by the end of June, he said, hopeful that these would be a draw for tourists.

These initiatives will not only help boost tourism but also generate employment.

Referring to the chronic water scarcity in the high-altitude region, Saxena highlighted the ‘Him Sarovar’ project that would see the construction of 50 ponds (each measuring 40x30 metres) to harvest glacial melt.

“It is directly linked to Ladakh’s water security and will play a crucial role in addressing irrigation challenges faced by farmers who depend on limited water sources. Project Him Sarovar will not only fulfil irrigation needs but also generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities. The project is being designed using scientific methods, taking into account Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem and climatic conditions,” Saxena said.

He said the initiative has received strong support from various stakeholders, including the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the local population.

.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Chauhan

Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc.

ladakh master plan tourism
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Home / India News / Ladakh to get its first master plan soon, announces L-G VK Saxena
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.