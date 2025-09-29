Ladakh tourism hit after Leh unrest: Bookings cancelled, tourists stranded amid indefinite curfew

Ladakh's tourism sector has taken a major blow following the unrest in Leh which led to the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk. The union territory saw widespread cancellations after the Pahalgam Attack in April. However, with the protests last week, stakeholders have shared that more tourists have cancelled their plans to visit Led, Ladakh. Along with the curfew, internet and mobile services also remain suspended in Leh, adding to the woes of the tourism industry. (PTI)

Furthermore, the indefinite curfew imposed in Leh town on September 24, have also added to the problems as many tourists have now been left stranded.

Also Read | 'India can play cricket with Pakistan, why can't…': Jailed activist Wangchuk's wife posts question amid Asia Cup final

On September 24, clashes erupted during a shutdown called by a constituent of Leh Apex Body, which had been leading an agitation for statehood and the extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh. As the protests escalated, at least four people were killed and over 150 others injured in the violence.

Along with the curfew, internet and mobile services also remain suspended in Leh, adding to the woes of the tourism industry.

"The cancellation of advance bookings by our guests has been continuing on an almost daily basis for the last one week. There is shortage of merchandise due to closure of the town since last Wednesday," Naseeb Singh, a hotel manager, told PTI.

Singh, who has being working in Leh for nearly a decade, further told PTU that this is the first time he is witnessing such a situation in the town, which is otherwise a peaceful region.

Rigzin Dorjey, a local transporter also told the news agency that the tourism had already suffered a hit due to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives and led to a military stand-off between India and Pakistan.

"The Pahalgam incident virtually paralysed the tourism sector in Ladakh. We started receiving guests only a month after Operation Sindoor. But Wednesday's incident has once again hit us hard," he told PTI.

Echoing Dorjey, a local hotelier, told PTI on the condition of anonymity that residents and stakeholders are praying for early restoration of normalcy as "each day of uncertainty means lost income for thousands of families who depend on tourism."

Tourists remain stranded amid curfew

"Upon my arrival here, to my shock, I found that everything was closed. I was not even able to exchange my currency and buy food. I was planning some sightseeing in Pangong lake but I failed to get the permit," said Sheena, a tourist from Taiwan, told PTI, hoping that the situation would improve soon.

Another tourist from Delhi said she was disappointed on seeing the markets closed and mobile internet services down.

"We could not go anywhere due to restrictions and hopefully, everything will be fine soon," she told PTI.

"We came to see Ladakh's mountains and monasteries, but now we are just stuck in our rooms. Everyone here is simply wishing that peace returns soon," said another tourist in Leh.

(With agency inputs)