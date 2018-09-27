Lahaul-Spiti: Nine stranded people, including 3 Germans, rescued by IAF

Nine people, including three Germans, were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter from 16,020-feet-high Baralacha La pass on the third day of search and rescue operation in snow-marooned Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The rescue operation resumed around 7 am as the weather turned favourable.

Kullu deputy commissioner Yunus Khan said the rescued people were airlifted and brought to Kullu and their medical examination is underway.

Meanwhile, rescue operation by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) through Rohtang tunnel is also on. More than 800 people have been rescued from Lahaul and Spiti.

Early snowfall in the higher reaches, cloud burst and heavy rains devastated large parts of the state from September 22 to 24. Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti were the worst affected.

Heavy snowfall on the Rohtang Pass (13,050 ft) has cut off the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys affecting a large number of tourists and hampering water and electricity supply.

More than 700 are still stranded at various locations including Baralacha La, Joksar, Sarchu, Batal and Chhatru.

The IAF has deployed three helicopters in the rescue operation.

Khan said that search two teams have been sent to Rohtang Pass, one from Manali and other from Jodkar.

Rescue operation will continue till all the stranded people are moved to safety.

Manali Again Cut Off

Tourist town Manali was again cut off from district headquarters Kullu after the National Highway 3 on the left bank of Beas River was closed due to landslide.

The deputy commissioner said that the work to restore traffic was underway.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 12:19 IST