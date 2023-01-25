Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra gets interim bail; can't stay in UP, Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted eight-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J K Maheshwari directed that Ashish shall not stay either in Uttar Pradesh or in Delhi during the interim bail period.

The court also stated that it will monitor the trial in the case. On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia where violence broke out when farmers were protesting against the then deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Ashish was seated.

Following the incident, the driver of the SUV and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had on July 26 last year rejected the Ashish Mishra's bail petition. He had challenged the high court's order in the apex court.

