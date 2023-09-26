Lakhimpur Kheri case: Supreme Court allows Union minister's son to visit ailing mother in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted permission to Ashish Mishra - the prime accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed eight lives - to visit and stay in Delhi to look after his ailing mother and daughter. In January, the apex court granted Mishra, the son of minister of state in ministry of home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni – an eight-week interim bail, however, he was not allowed to enter the national capital or Uttar Pradesh.

Ashish Mishra, main accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur violence case. (File Photo)

Hearing Mishra's plea seeking modification of the interim bail condition, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta directed him not to participate in any public function or address media in connection with the case.

Mishra's mother is reportedly admitted to the RML hospital in New Delhi, while his daughter needs treatment for leg deformities.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri's district Tikunia where violence broke out during farmers' protest against the then Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

According to the UP Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Ashish Mishra was seated. Following this, the person who was driving the SUV and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. The FIR said that a journalist also died in the violence.

Ashish was arrested on October 9, 2021, after a daylong interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). On February 15, 2022, the high court granted him bail. However, he had to surrender on April 24, 2022, after his bail order was cancelled by the Supreme Court.

In January this year, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari granted Mishra an eight-week interim bail and stated that the top court would monitor the trial in the case.