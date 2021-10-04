Lakhimpur Kheri Live: Farmers lodge complaint against Ajay Mishra, son

At least eight people were killed as violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday during a farmers' protest over the three farm laws. A local police officer said that the violence broke out minutes ahead of state deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Banbirpur village. He said that the farmers who were agitating against the new farm laws blocked the road to oppose the deputy CM’s visit. They got infuriated after two SUVs reportedly belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hit them, leaving a number of farmers seriously injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON