Lakhimpur Kheri: UP court rejects Mishra’s discharge plea, charges may be framed today

A local court on Monday dismissed the discharge applications of 13 accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur violence case , including Ashish Mishra who is the son of Union minister of state (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The court of additional district judge I (ADJ-I), Sunil Kumar Verma fixed December 6 as the date for framing the charges against the accused in the October 3 violence that left eight people dead, the government’s counsel, Arvind Tripathi, said.

On October 3, 2021, violence had erupted in the Tikunia kotwali area of Lakhimpur Kheri amid a farmer agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR. Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence

Ashish is among the 14 accused charge-sheeted in the Tikunia violence case. The others accused include Ankit Das, Nandan Singh Bisht, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam, Latif alias Kale, Shekhar Bharti, Sumit Jaiswal, Ashish Pandey, Lavkush Rana, Shishu Pal, Ullas Kumar alias Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra Banjara. The 14th accused, Virendra Shukla, has been charged under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“After the hearing their applications, the court of additional district judge Sunil Kumar Verma dismissed the applications of all 13 accused,” said Tripathi.

According to Tripathi, the 13 accused are facing charges under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 302 (murder), 427 (mischief causing damage), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Moreover, Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Nandan Singh Bisht, Satyam Tripathi, Latif Kale and Sumit Jaiswal have also been charged under various sections of the Arms Act, said Tripathi.

Meanwhile, in cross-FIR number 220 lodged in connection with Tikunia violence in which four people — Vichitra Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Kamaljeet Singh — were charge-sheeted, the court of ADJ I Sunil Kumar Verma framed charges against the accused on Monday, said additional district government counsel (ADGC) Rajesh Kumar Singh. Singh added that the court fixed December 15 for prosecution evidence.

Both FIRs were registered at the Tikunia kotwali.