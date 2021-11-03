Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra’s bail plea hearing today

A district and sessions court will hear the bail application of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case will be heard on Wednesday, senior prosecution officer SP Yadav said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Mishra’s bail application was rejected by the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court on October 13, after which he applied in the Lakhimpur district and sessions court on October 21. While hearing his application on October 28, the court had deferred the hearing till November 3.

Violence had erupted at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 when four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a speeding vehicle during a protest. A local journalist, a driver and two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were also killed in the subsequent violence.

Two FIRs were registered in this connection: one in connection with the death of the four farmers while the second was lodged by Sumit Jaiswal, who had implicated unidentified miscreants in connection with death of the others, including two BJP workers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister’s son and 15 other unidentified persons had been implicated in FIR registered in connection with the mowing down of the farmers. The minister and his son have repeatedly denied Ashish Mishra’s involvement in the incident.

Yadav said the court will hear the bail applications of Mishra and two other accused Luv Kush Rana and Ashish Pandey on Wednesday.

The prosecution officer further said the CJM court has extended the judicial custody of 13 accused — arrested in connection with FIR registered for mowing down of farmers —till November 16.

He said the court also rejected the bail plea of three accused — Rinku Rana, Dharmendra and Mohit Trivedi — in the case.

On Monday, the CJM court rejected the bail applications of four accused Sumit Jaiswal, Satya Prakash alias Satyam, Nandan Singh Bisht and Shishu Pal. They are among the 13 accused arrested in connection with the FIR lodged over the mowing down of the four farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}