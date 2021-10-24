Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra contracts dengue, hospitalised

Lucknow/Lakhimpur Kheri: Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was shifted to the district hospital on Sunday after his blood sugar reached “critical level” and he was found infected with dengue as well, police said.

“Ashish Mishra was sent to the district jail on Saturday evening itself for treatment at its healthcare facility after he was diagnosed with dengue. The illness has interrupted the investigation as the police were unable to continue with his cross -examination,” a member of the Investigation Committee probing the case said, on the condition of anonymity.

Another police officer, requesting anonymity,said a panel of senior-most physicians from the district hospital, led by the chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, examined Ashish Mishra in the jail hospital on Sunday morning and referred him to the district hospital for treatment “under observation”.

“The blood samples [of Ashish Mishra] collected Saturday night tested positive for dengue. His sugar levels were found to be critical. Some changes were also observed in the ECG. At the district hospital, a panel of doctors will attend him under six-hourly observation and subsequent follow-up will be made thereafter. Fresh [blood]samples have been sent to Lucknow for confirmation [of dengue],” the CMO said.

The police official said Mishra, his friend Ankit Das, Das’ driver Shekhar Bharti and gunner Latif alias Kaale were taken on two-day custody for the second time since Friday. The police would seek the custody of Mishra again after his recovery, the official added.

Ashish Mishra alias Monu is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people, including four farmers, a local journalist, a driver and two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were killed on October 3 after a convoy of vehicles allegedly led by Ashish Mishra rammed into a group of farmers returning from a protest against the three Central farm laws. A total of 13 arrests have been made in the case so far.

