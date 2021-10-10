Have sought audience with President Kovind on Lakhimpur Kheri violence, tweets Congress. Then hits delete

The Congress, which has staged aggressive protests against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, said on Sunday it has sought an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind to present to him a “memorandum of facts”, only to delete the tweet announcing its agenda.

The son of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra, has been accused of crushing to death four farmers with his jeep in Lakhimpur Kheri and was arrested on Saturday night.

Also Read | Union minister's son Ashish Mishra arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

“The shocking incident of broad daylight massacre of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri has shaken the conscience of the entire nation. A delegation of the Congress party headed by Shri Rahul Gandhi seeks an appointment with the honourable President, on priority, to present to him a detailed memorandum of facts,” the party had posted on its Twitter handle, sharing an image of its letter addressed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read | In Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, UP police to seek Ashish Mishra’s custody

Besides Gandhi, the delegation would have comprised senior leaders such as KC Venugopal, AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, as well as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to the letter.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi’s Varanasi rally in backdrop of Lakhimpur violence

Though the said post now stands deleted, the screenshot of the letter was shared by news agency ANI.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Congress seeks appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind for a 7-member party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to present a detailed memorandum of facts pic.twitter.com/0rXZW44gye — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

The Congress has taken the lead in protesting over the killings, which took place on October 3, as farmers, who planned to protest against UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, were on their way back. In the resulting violence, two workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a driver of Union minister Mishra, and a local journalist were killed as well, taking the toll to 8.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and party's Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda were the first two politicians to leave for Lakhimpur in the wake of the incident. However, they were detained in Sitapur before they could reach the violence-hit district, and were formally arrested on October 5.

A day later, the Gandhi siblings, along with chief ministers of Congress-ruled Punjab and Chhattisgarh--Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel--met families of the victims. The two CMs also announced financial compensations for the families of the farmers, and the kin of the journalist, Raman Kashyap.