Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers to hold rail roko on Oct 18 demanding Ashish Mishra's arrest

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of multiple farmers' unions, has called for a 'rail roko' agitation on October 18 to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, which killed eight people including four cultivators, news agency PTI reported quoting social activist Yogendra Yadav. The farmers plan to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Dussehra (October 15), to mark their protest, Yogendra Yadav announced on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The call to strike comes as the Uttar Pradesh government is facing major flak over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Two SUVs ran over farmers who were coming out of a protest against the Centre's three farm laws on October 3.

The agitated farmers are demanding the immediate resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is allegedly involved in the violence. "Union Minister Ajay Mishra should be removed and arrested as he started this conspiracy," said Yogendra Yadav at a press conference in Delhi.

"We demand Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish be arrested," Joginder Singh Ugrahan, a farmers' union leader who was also present at the conference said, according to a PTI report.

Farmers have alleged that Ashish was sitting in the vehicle which mowed over farmers. However, the minister has refuted all allegations and has claimed that his son is innocent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The agitated farmers have alleged that the incident was part of a "pre-planned conspiracy". "They (attackers) tried to terrorise farmers," claimed farmer leader Darshan Pal.

Meanwhile, Ashish Mishra appeared for questioning before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday in the crime branch of the Police Lines in Lakhimpur Kheri. However, the police officials have refused to comment on the ongoing interrogation.