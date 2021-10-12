Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers to observe 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas' today

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws will observe 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas' on Tuesday to pay tribute to the four farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said in a statement on Monday. “October 12th (tomorrow) will be marked as Shaheed Kisan Diwas all over India on SKM's call. Tomorrow, the 'antim ardaas' of the martyrs of Lakhimpur Kheri massacre will take place in Tikunia at Sahebjada Inter College. Preparations are being made for the same and tens of thousands of farmers are expected to join this prayer meeting,” said SKM, an umbrella body of about 40 farmer organisations.

It has appealed to farmer organisations and progressive groups across the nation to mark the occasion by organising prayer and homage meetings all over the country, followed by candle light vigils in the evening. It has urged people to light five candles outside their houses at 8pm on Tuesday.

The farmers' body expressed its dismay at no action being taken against Union minister and BJP MP Ajay Mishra, whose vehicle allegedly ran over the farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri. “It is shameful on the part of the Modi government that Ajay Mishra Teni has not been sacked yet. It was his vehicles that were in the convoy that killed innocent people,” the SKM said.

Thousands of farmers from across the nation have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding repeal of the three farm laws that they claim would do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. Multiple rounds of talks with the government have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

