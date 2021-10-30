Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Police give security to 60 witnesses

Following the Supreme Court directive to provide security to witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, which claimed the lives of eight people on October 3, the Uttar Pradesh police have assigned one armed personnel each to 60 such witnesses, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said on Saturday. A few more witnesses will be provided security after their threat perception, Singh added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing further details, another police officer, on condition of anonymity, said at least 17 more witnesses, whose statements have been recorded before the judicial magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, are likely to get a gunner. Statements of only those witnesses, who have revealed any crucial facts about the incident, were recorded before the judicial magistrate, the officer added.

Over 50 people, who were present at the site of the incident on October 3, turned up to record their statements at the crime branch office at Lakhimpur Kheri reserve police lines on Saturday, after the SIT released contact numbers of its members, urging eyewitnesses to come forward to record their statement and provide digital evidence. Judicial statements of 77 witnesses have been recorded till Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, the statements of over 30 more witnesses have been recorded by police under Section 161 of CrPC on Saturday, the officer said. These witnesses were not presented before the judicial magistrate.

On October 3, violence erupted after a car mowed down four farmers near Banbirpur village under Tikunia police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri. Four other people, including two BJP workers, Shubham Mishra and Shyam Sunder, journalist Raman Kashyap and a driver, Hari Om Mishra, were also killed.

Two separate FIRs—the first in connection, with the mowing down of four farmers and the second regarding the killing of the four others—were registered at the Tikunia police station. The SIT is probing both the FIRs and has arrested 13 accused, including Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, in the first case and two accused in the second case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}