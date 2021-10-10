Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SKM warns of intensifying protests if minister Ajay Mishra not removed from post by Oct 11

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, on Sunday warned the Union government and the Uttar Pradesh state government of phase-wise protests over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident if the minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra is not sacked and arrested by October 11 (Monday).

Earlier on Wednesday, the SKM had issued an ultimatum to the government to initiate action against Ajay Mishra by October 11, after which the farmers' body has warned of protests against the violence.

"Justice clearly getting compromised because Ajay Mishra is in a minister's post in the Union government," news agency PTI quoted the SKM as saying on Sunday. “The SKM warns Government of India and Uttar Pradesh government that time is running out on the deadline of October 11 given by it. Ajay Mishra's arrest and dismissal are awaited in addition to arrests of all culprits in Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' massacre,” it added.

Further, the farm unions have also said that they would take out a ‘Shaheed Kisan Yatra’ from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh with the ashes of the farmers who lost their lives after October 11 if their demands were not met by then. Alongside, the unions have also called for protests by blocking trains from 10am to 4pm on October 18 and a ‘mahapanchayat’ (farmers meeting) in state capital Lucknow on October 26. “Planning, meetings are happening in various states to implement SKM call for action for justice in Lakhimpur Kheri farmers massacre,” the SKM also said.

Meanwhile, Ashish Mishra, son of Ajay Mishra, has been remanded to judicial custody for a period of 14 days, a day after his arrest.

Eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, of which four were farmers allegedly hit by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Two BJP workers and their driver were also dead as violence erupted. While the protesting farmers claim that Ashish Mishra was present in one of the vehicles involved in the incident, Mishra and his father have both denied it saying that they possess evidence to prove otherwise.

However, the farmers have said that Mishra continuing as the minister of state, particularly for home affairs, is “untenable and inconceivable".

"It is clear that the MoS Home had a role to play in promoting enmity and disharmony, in criminal conspiracy and murder, as well as in harbouring offenders and trying to obstruct justice and to tamper with/conceal evidence," the SKM further said.

