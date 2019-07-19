‘Can’t be world’s refugee capital’: Centre asks SC to extend Assam citizens list deadline

The NDA government on Friday asked the Supreme Court to extend the 31 July deadline for the Assam citizens list, insisting that it needed to tweak the processes for inclusion of names in the list. The Centre said lakhs of illegal immigrants had crept and many citizens left out in the list that had been prepared so far. The illegal immigrants needed to be purged from the list, Tushar Mehra, the central government’s second most-senior law officer told the top court.

“India cannot be the world’s refugee capital of the world,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

Mehta suggested that a massive re-verification exercise needed to be carried out of 20 per cent districts bordering Bangladesh, India’s neighbour that is the source of the largest proportion of illegal immigrants to the country.

The Centre’s senior law officer acknowledged that many of the wrong inclusions of illegal immigrants could be attributed to collusion with local officials mandated to update the national register of citizens.

“Many of the inclusions and exclusions are wrong…. The quantum of people involved would be in lakhs and so, more time is needed to re-verify it,” Mehta said.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 10:45 IST