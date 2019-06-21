Additional Assam NRC exclusion list to be published on June 26

An additional list to the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam released last year will be published on June 26, authorities have said.

The names of 40 lakh of the 3.23 crore applicants had been excluded from the complete draft NRC released last year. Monitored by the Supreme Court, the NRC is being updated in Assam with the intention of weeding out illegal immigrants.

“The ‘additional exclusion list’ will contain only the names of those persons who figured in the complete draft list published in July 2018 but are subsequently found ineligible for inclusion due to various reasons,” an official, who did not want to be named, said on Thursday.

They include those found ineligible during verification done after publication of the complete draft due to being a doubtful voter to those whose citizenship is doubtful, declared foreigner or persons with cases pending in foreigners tribunals or their descendants.

It will also include those found ineligible during hearings held for disposal of claims and objections to the complete draft list.

Those whose names will be excluded will be informed individually through letters delivered at their residential addresses.

These applicants will have the opportunity to file their claims for inclusion in the list again at their designated NRC centres within July 11, 2019.

Their claims will be disposed before the publication of the final NRC on July 31 this year, NRC authorities said.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 11:50 IST