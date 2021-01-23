IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS-Delhi
Lalu Prasad was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.
Lalu Prasad was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.
india news

Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

A team of doctors has been constituted to evaluate and monitor the former Bihar chief minister's condition and he has been admitted under Dr Rakesh Yadav, professor of Cardiology at AIIMS.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:08 PM IST

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi on Saturday night after his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi, officials said.

"He has been admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre of the AIIMS," an official in Delhi said.

A team of doctors has been constituted to evaluate and monitor the former Bihar chief minister's condition and he has been admitted under Dr Rakesh Yadav, professor of Cardiology at AIIMS.

Lalu Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.

"Lalu Prasad was having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we decided to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment," RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad had earlier said.

On Friday, Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi reached Ranchi on a special plane after being informed of the veteran leader's deteriorating health.

The family met Prasad in the night.

After meeting his father, Tejashwi told reporters that his condition was worrisome.

Tejashwi also met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence during the day to seek cooperation of the state government in arranging to take his father to Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lalu yadav illness aiims delhi tejashwi yadav rjd
app
Close
e-paper
As many as 12 states are already using Covaxin.(AFP)
As many as 12 states are already using Covaxin.(AFP)
india news

'7 more states to start administering Covaxin from next week': Health ministry

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal will start administering the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lalu Prasad was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.
Lalu Prasad was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.
india news

Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A team of doctors has been constituted to evaluate and monitor the former Bihar chief minister's condition and he has been admitted under Dr Rakesh Yadav, professor of Cardiology at AIIMS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Additional secretary in the Union ministry of health and family welfare Manohar Agnani said in the last 24 hours another death following vaccination has been recorded in Gurugram(PTI)
Additional secretary in the Union ministry of health and family welfare Manohar Agnani said in the last 24 hours another death following vaccination has been recorded in Gurugram(PTI)
india news

None of the deaths preceded by inoculation linked to Covid-19 vaccination

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Additional secretary of the union health ministry Manohar Agnani, said on Saturday that a total of 11 hospitalisations have been recorded following immunizations, taking the percentage of hospitalization against vaccination to 0.0007%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
india news

Odisha govt plans to launch employment scheme for urban poor

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • The scheme aims at reduction in livelihood vulnerabilities of the urban poor including migrant labourers and informal workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lawyer has approached the top court to demand that the vacancies of Chairman and three members of the Appellate Tribunal, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (ATPMLA) be filled up urgently. (HT PHOTO).
A lawyer has approached the top court to demand that the vacancies of Chairman and three members of the Appellate Tribunal, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (ATPMLA) be filled up urgently. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Appoint chairman, members for PMLA Appellate Tribunal: Lawyer’s plea in SC

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • Presently, over 5,000 cases are pending with the Tribunal of which the bulk of matters arise out of proceedings under PMLA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

'People of Tamil Nadu will determine their future, not Nagpur': Rahul Gandhi

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • Gandhi is on a tour of the western belt where he will next visit Erode, Tiruppur, Karur and Dindigul districts to meet farmers, weavers and youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe.(ANI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Let's have a duel': Amit Shah slams Covid-19 vaccine critics

PTI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:31 PM IST
"There are some people who are spreading misinformation on the vaccines. Come to another platform and let's have a duel. But why are you creating doubt over people's health and doing politics?" Amit Shah asked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
india news

Legal education in the country needs urgent reforms: Supreme Court judges

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Justice S K Kaul said the quality of legal education has suffered as a result of a large number of "not so great law colleges" and the "crying need of the hour" was to see how legal education can be improved. Similar issues were also raised by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The six municipal corporations to go to polls are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.(PTI | Representational image)
The six municipal corporations to go to polls are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.(PTI | Representational image)
india news

Gujarat state election commission announces local body elections in February

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Counting of votes for the six municipal corporations will take place on February 23, and for the 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on March 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Air India flight from Goa landing at Agra Airport on Saturday before flying to Delhi. (HT PHOTO).
The Air India flight from Goa landing at Agra Airport on Saturday before flying to Delhi. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Air India begins weekly flight between Agra and Goa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • This Goa-Agra-Delhi flight was earlier expected to begin on January 16 but was rescheduled for January 23. The plane halted for 35 minutes and then flew for Delhi at 12.15 pm with four passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel keep vigil during fresh snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel keep vigil during fresh snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Fresh snowfall in J-K, drop in temp in north Maharashtra likely from Jan 25

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department said rain and thundershowers occurred at a few places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Muzaffrabad and at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
india news

After J&K govt lifts poultry ban, crow samples found positive in 4 districts

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:31 PM IST
  • Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had lifted the ban on the import of the poultry and poultry products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP of violating all sanctity of a secular government. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP of violating all sanctity of a secular government. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

'Stand up to bigoted bulldozing or..': Mahua Moitra on Mamata-Jai Shri Ram row

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:12 PM IST
'In an official event, you can't have religion chants as long as this is a secular democracy,' the MP said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NS Jamwal, IG- BSF, Jammu addresses media after a tunnel detected by Border Security Force (BSF) in Pansar area along International Border in Kathuaon, in Jammu on Saturday.
NS Jamwal, IG- BSF, Jammu addresses media after a tunnel detected by Border Security Force (BSF) in Pansar area along International Border in Kathuaon, in Jammu on Saturday.
india news

Pakistan dug tunnel in J-K's Pansar from zero-line, says BSF IG

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:58 PM IST
The tunnel detected today is the fourth one in the last six months in Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua areas and the tenth in total in Jammu region, according to a BSF press release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home minister Amit Shah launched the scheme for the CAPF jawans on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Guwahati.(ANI Photo)
Home minister Amit Shah launched the scheme for the CAPF jawans on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Guwahati.(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP