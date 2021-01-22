Lalu Prasad’s condition stable, tests negative for Covid-19, say doctors

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s health conditis stable, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) authorities said here on Friday, a day after the former Bihar chief minister developed breathing trouble with congestion in his chest.

Top doctors at RIMS, where Lalu has been under treatment since December 2017, conducted several diagnostic tests on Friday.

Prasad's elder daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti also reached Ranchi and met her father, senior party leaders from the state were seen making a beeline at the hospital.

"His condition is stable. Most of his test reports are normal. He had developed symptoms of pneumonia for which meditation is being administered. Covid-19 has been ruled out with both antigen and RT-PCR tests being negative," RIMS director Dr Kameshwar Prasad told reporters as he visited Prasad for the second time in as many days.

The RIMS director added they had also approached specialists at AIIMS, Delhi, who have vetted the treatment being given to Prasad for the identified infection in his lungs.

Late Thursday evening Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta had also rushed to RIMS and enquired about RJD chief's health.