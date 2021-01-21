IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Lalu Prasad under observation at RIMS after contracting pneumonia
india news

Lalu Prasad under observation at RIMS after contracting pneumonia

RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.
By Gautam Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being taken for his ultrasound at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), in Ranchi, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000246B)(PTI)

Incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad developed breathing trouble with congestion in his chest on Thursday evening following which he was put under treatment, doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) said.

The RJD chief has been at the RIMS since December 2018 for kidney-related ailments.

The doctors treating Lalu including Dr Umesh Prasad, a professor at the department of medicine, RIMS director Dr Kameshwar Prasad and RIMS superintendent Dr Vivek Kashyap rushed to the paying ward where he has been admitted and checked his vital parameters.

Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.

A junior doctor, who did not wish to be named, said, "Dr Umesh Prasad had checked Lalu Prasad's vital parameters which were reported to be stable," the doctor said.

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta also rushed to RIMS receiving the information.

The doctors conducted a rapid antigen test for Covid-19 which was negative, sources said. The doctors also took his swab sample for an RT-PCR test. The report will come on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP