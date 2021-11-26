Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS emergency dept, stable: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A report said the senior politician who returned to Bihar last month after over three-and-a-half years, is suffering from fever and drowsiness.
File image of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS, Delhi, on Friday.

A PTI report said the senior politician who returned to Bihar last month after over three-and-a-half years, is suffering from fever and drowsiness.

The 73-year-old leader’s condition is not serious and is stable. His blood samples have been sent for investigations and reports are awaited, a source said.

Yadav, who lives with his daughter Misa in Delhi, suffers from a number of ailments, including diabetes and renal issues, and has been under strict medical supervision for a long time.

 

