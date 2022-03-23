Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lalu Prasad Yadav, discharged at 3 am, back at Delhi's AIIMS: Report
india news

Lalu Prasad Yadav, discharged at 3 am, back at Delhi's AIIMS: Report

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was brought to AIIMS at around 9pm on Tuesday after being referred by a medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad. (ANI)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 01:55 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad, who was discharged from AIIMS here around 3 am after being kept under observation overnight, was brought to the emergency department again around 12.30 pm Wednesday, sources said.

The former Bihar chief minister, 73, was brought to AIIMS here at around 9 pm on Tuesday after being referred by a medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, as his health condition deteriorated there.

"Prasad was kept under observation in the emergency department overnight. He was evaluated and discharged at around 3 am," a source here said on Wednesday morning.

He was brought back to the emergency department around 12.30 pm again, the source said later on.

Prasad was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years imprisonment and slapped with a fine of 60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of 139 crore from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

RELATED STORIES

The court had convicted Prasad on February 15 and pronounced the quantum of the sentence after hearing the arguments virtually.

The incarcerated politician suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems. "Prasad's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl," Dr Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad, had said Tuesday.

"His kidney is functioning at 15-20 per cent capacity," he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lalu prasad lalu yadav aiims aiims delhi rjd
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP