Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter to donate her kidney to him: Report

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's second daughter will be donating a kidney to her ailing father, news agency PTI reported citing a close family member on Thursday. Rohini Acharya, who is based in Singapore, has “stepped in to give her father a new lease of life”, the family member told PTI.

However, the date and place of the kidney transplant are not yet clear. Lalu has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment earlier. "Yes, that's true. I am destiny's child and so proud to give my kidney to papa," NDTV quoted Rohini as saying.

The RJD president is out on bail in the five fodder scam cases after the Jharkhand high court granted him bail in April. Last month, the court had allowed him to travel abroad for a kidney transplant and his passport was released from court custody to get renewed for this purpose.

Lalu returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment for his kidney problems. The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant. He is likely to visit Singapore again between November 20 to 24 during which it is likely that he will undergo the surgery, reported PTI.

Doctors at AIIMS, where he was treated earlier, said they are not aware of any transplant operation. A doctor from the hospital reportedly said “no permission would be required from AIIMS if the transplant happens in another country.”

(With inputs from PTI)

