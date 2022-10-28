No Chhath Puja at Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi residence in Patna this year

The first family of the Rashtriya Janata Dal will not observe the Chhath Puja even this year as party founder Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of Bihar, are unwell and recovering in Delhi.

Their 10, Circular Road residence in Patna was at one point the highlight of the Chhath festival from the 1990s to the late 2000s, before the RJD chief’s incarceration in several cases and the subsequent health issues.

Prasad, who had recently visited Singapore to seek expert advice on his illnesses, including kidney ailments, returned to New Delhi a few days back but is recovering at elder daughter and MP Misa Bharti’s residence in the national capital.

The four-day Chhath festival began on Friday and will conclude on Monday morning after devotees offer their prayers to the Sun god at dawn.