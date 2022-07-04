Home / India News / Lalu suffers fracture after slipping in room
Lalu suffers fracture after slipping in room

Lalu's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti said, "He is taking rest and is doing fine now."
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (PTI)
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (PTI)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday sustained a fracture to his right shoulder after he suffered a fall at his house on 10 Circular Road in Patna, persons in the know of the development said.

Prasad who is already suffering from several aliments, slipped and fell on the ground in his room. “He was taken to hospital where doctors found the fracture on his shoulder,”said a senior RJD leader.

Lalu’s eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti said, “He is taking rest and is doing fine now.”

Monday, July 04, 2022
