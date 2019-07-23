Lalu Yadav, Rajiv Pratap Rudy lose security in security detail rejig

The Home Ministry on Tuesday revised the list of people provided security, removing jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad from the Central list of protectees, reports ANI.

Yadav is serving a jail term in a Jharkhand jail in connection with fodder scam cases.

Other taken out of the Central list of protectees are Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Rana, BJP lawmaker Rajiv Pratap Rudy and BSP’s Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra, according to documents tweeted by news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh legislator Sangeet Som gets Y category security, but only in Uttar Pradesh. The VIPs under Y category are provided 11 security personnel.

The CRPF security cover of Lok Janashakti Party MP Chirag Paswan’s has also been withdrawn and his security downgraded to Y category.

Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik leader Pappu Yadav’s CRPF cover has also been withdrawn and category down graded to Y.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 17:30 IST