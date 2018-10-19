Flash flood alert in Arunachal Pradesh after landslide forms lake in China

An artificial lake formed on the Yarlung Tsangpo in China on Wednesday after a cliff fell on a section of the river has set off a flood alarm in Arunachal Pradesh.

Though the water level in the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh has fallen for now due to the formation of the lake, the development has triggered fears of flooding if the dam formed by the landslide breaks.

The Yarlung Tsangpo is called Siang once it enters Arunachal Pradesh from Tibet and the same river is known as the Brahmaputra after it reaches Assam.

According to an Associated Press report from Beijing, around 6,000 people have been evacuated in Tibet around the area where the lake has formed. China is said to have informed India of the development.

The landslide is stated to have struck near a village in Menling County and the water in the artificial lake has risen to 131 feet by Thursday, according to Chinese authorities, the AP report said.

This has prompted a state Congress leader to write to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj seeking her “intervention in the matter at the earliest”.

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering said that due to the landslide and formation of the lake “the situation of rivers along Tuting, Yingkiong and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh is grim. These places are drying up rapidly due to the blockade.”

“The Siang has almost dried up, which is very unnatural. And if the dam breaks, there could be large-scale damage in Arunachal Pradesh and other states downstream,” Ering wrote to Swaraj on Thursday.

“According to Chinese ministry of water resources, the landslide took place around 80 km downstream from the Nuxia hydrological station in Linzhi in Tibet. That’s around 100 km from the Indian border,” Ering said.

The East Siang district authorities have cautioned people not to venture into Siang and periphery areas to collect driftwood, fishing or swimming apprehending a sudden flash flood in the downstream areas in case the dam bursts and releases the vast quantity of accumulated water.

People residing in low lying areas have asked to remain alert but not panic.

“We got a report from the Central Water Commission (CWC) about the landslide in Tibet. The water level in Siang river has gone down by around 2 metres at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh,” Duly Kamduk, deputy commissioner of Upper Siang district, said.

Earlier this year, waters in the Siang and Brahmaputra had turned turbid massive landslides caused by a series of earthquakes in Tibet.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 12:50 IST