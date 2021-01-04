e-paper
Landslide in Kinnaur leaves hundreds of people stranded

The road link of Kaza subdivision in Lahaul-Spiti district and several villages of Kinnaur district have been cut off from the other parts due to the landslide that followed snowfall. 

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Kinnaur (HP)
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to remove the debris to clear the Kinnaur-Kaza road. 
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to remove the debris to clear the Kinnaur-Kaza road.  (ANI | Representational image)
         

Hundreds of people have been left stranded after a landslide at Malling Nullah near Naco in Kinnaur district blocked the Kinnaur-Kaza national highway on Monday, a district official said. 

The road link of Kaza subdivision in Lahaul-Spiti district and several villages of Kinnaur district have been cut off from the other parts due to the landslide that followed snowfall. 

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to remove the debris to clear the Kinnaur-Kaza road. 

Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the road due to the landslide, the official said.

