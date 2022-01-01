1 killed, 2 injured as portion of mine collapses in Haryana; several trapped

One worker was killed and at least two injured after a portion of stone mine crashed down on them in Haryana, Bhiwani's Dadam mining area in Tosham Tehsil on Saturday. The incident believed to have taken place due to a landslide, news agency ANI reported.

More than half a dozen vehicles and four to five people are trapped and rescue operation is going on.

"Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured," chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Twitter.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal has reached the spot where the landslide took place.

"Some people have died. I cannot provide the exact figures as of now. A team of doctors has arrived. We will try to save as many people as possible," he said.

Some eye-witnesses said that mining activities were halted a few days ago, but the exact reasons of collapse of stone mines is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second tragedy on the first day of the new year. Early on Saturday, 12 people were killed after a stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Around 20 people were injured in Vaishno Devi stampede, which was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that preliminary information from the scene suggests there was a minor altercation among some young boys, and within seconds, there was a stampede situation.

"Police and officials of the civil administration were quick to respond, and the order within the crowd was immediately restored, but by that time, the damage had been done," he told reporters.

The stampede occurred around 2.30 am near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine located atop the Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

