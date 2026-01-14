‘Language mix-up, not disrespect’: CM Fadnavis on row over Annamalai's remarks

After Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai's remarks about Mumbai sparked a row in Maharashtra ahead of the municipal polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has defended him, attributing his remarks to a “language mix-up.” "... He might have mistakenly said "Bombay" but that doesn't mean he was insulting Mumbai..." Fadnavis said while defending Annamalai's remark. (HT Photos)

The CM's clarification came after sharp reactions from Opposition parties including the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of the Thackeray cousins Uddhav and Raj.

Annamalai, who was one of the star campaigners for the BJP ahead of the civic polls in Maharashtra, had remarked on January 9 that “Bombay” was not Maharashtra's city but an international one. His use of Mumbai's old name was also a point of contention.

Responding to the row, Fadnavis said, “Annamalai may not be a national leader, but when people from different states travel, words can get mixed up due to limited language proficiency...”

"He might have mistakenly said ‘Bombay’ but that doesn't mean he was insulting Mumbai..." Fadnavis told news agency ANI.

The CM further questioned “the language those people (opposition leaders) used” while referring to Annamalai.

“Sometimes we call ‘Madras’ and ‘Madrasi’ words, though the name is changed (to Chennai); but does that amount to insulting Chennai? It's just an attempt to mislead people,” Fadnavis argued.

War of words over Annamalai's remarks In response to Annamalai's remarks, Raj Thackeray raked up a controversial anti-South 1960s slogan in his Sunday rally at Shivaji Park. The MNS chief played a video of the statement made by the BJP leader that had riled up his cousin Uddhav Thackeray and him.

The MNS chief referenced the clothing of Tamil people and asked locals to oust them, while saying, “Hatao lungi bajao pungi.” Raj further twisted Annamalai's name: “One rasmalai came from Tamil Nadu. What is your connection to here?”

Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that Annamalai's remarks show that his party “only wants to insult and loot” Maharashtra. “Annamalai is the face of the BJP, which is ‘zero’. He could not win there (in Tamil Nadu) and save his own deposit,” ANI quoted Aaditya as saying.

Responding to the barbs, Annamalai had hit back, “Who are Aditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to threaten me? I am proud to be a farmer's son. They have organised meetings just to abuse me. I don't know whether I have become that important.”

Annamalai pointedly reacted to Aaditya's statement and defended his remark.

"If I say Kamaraj (freedom fighter and ex-CM) is one of India's greatest leaders, does that mean he is no longer a Tamil? If I say Mumbai is a world-class city, does that mean Maharashtrians didn't build it?" he said.