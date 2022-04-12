Large cache of arms recovered from Assam’s Kokrajhar

GUWAHATI: Assam Police have recovered a large cache of arms reportedly belonging to former terrorists during a three-day operation in Kokrajhar district, officials informed on Monday.

According to the police, a massive operation was launched in the area after they received specific information that some sophisticated weapons were kept hidden in Ultapani and Selekaguri forest areas by former National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) cadres.

The operation was launched on April 9 under the command of Prateek V Thube, superintendent of police Kokrajhar, and Surjit Singh Panesar, the additional superintendent of police (HQ) of Kokrajhar.

The police recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition including three AK-56 assault rifles, one AK-47, one Sniper Rifle, one M16 Rifle, one Serili Rifle , four magazines and 130 rounds of AK-series ammunition.

