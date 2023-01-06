Home / India News / 'Largest single unit...': Indian women peacekeepers make history. Find out why

Updated on Jan 06, 2023 11:47 AM IST

India is the second-largest contributor to UN missions with nearly 6,000 personnel, according to news agency PTI.

India is deploying an all #women's platoon of peacekeepers to Abeyi on the Sudan-South Sudan border.
ByHT News Desk

India will deploy a women-only platoon of peacekeepers as part of a battalion assigned to an United Nations Interim Security Force stationed in the hostile Abyei area that lies on the Sudan-South Sudan border, the government said Thursday. A statement from the nation's Permanent Mission to the UN said the contingent - to consist of two officers and 25 soldiers of various ranks - will be the 'largest single unit of women Peacekeepers (attached to) a UN mission since... the first-ever all women's contingent in Liberia in 2007'.

"It will also herald India's intent of increasing significantly the number of Indian women in peacekeeping contingents..."

"Women peacekeepers are highly regarded in peacekeeping missions throughout the world for their ability to connect with women and children in local populations, especially victims of sexual violence in conflict zones."

Ruchira Khamboj, India's permanent representative to the UN in New York, tweeted an image of the platoon in fatigues with the trademark sky-blue berets.

"This is the single largest deployment of women peacekeepers in recent years. Good wishes to the team!" she wrote with the photo.

The government has said the women will 'form part of an engagement platoon and specialise in community outreach... though they will be performing extensive security related tasks as well... their presence will be especially welcome in Abyei, where a recent spurt in violence has triggered a spate of challenging humanitarian concerns for women and children..."

Last month foreign minister S Jaishankar lauded the role of Indian peacekeepers working with the United Nations during a visit to Cyprus. "Indian peacekeepers serving under the UN flag are appreciated around the world..." he said as he tweeted photographs.

India is the second-largest contributor to UN missions with nearly 6,000 personnel, according to news agency PTI. Overall, more than two lakh Indians have served in 49 of the UN's 71 peacekeeping missions that have been established around the world since 1948.

Get Latest India News
united nations un peacekeeper
