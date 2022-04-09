Lashkar terrorist killed in J&K's Anantnag; another encounter on in Kulgam

A Lashkar terrorist was shot dead in an early-morning encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday, police said.

Another encounter began around the same time in Kulgam. In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said that pos-encounter operations were launched soon after the terrorist was shot dead.

"01 local #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice (sic)," the tweet read.

“Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Nisar Dar killed in an encounter with security forces in Sirhama area of Anantnag. Search operation is on,” Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Sirhama area of Anantnag on Saturday morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said, according to news agency PTI. “The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated,” officials told PTI. Internet services were also reportedly snapped in some parts of Anantnag as a precautionary measure.

In Kulgam, the encounter took place in the Chaki Samad area.

