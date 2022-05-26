Lashkar terrorists who killed Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat trapped in Awantipora gunfight

An encounter broke out at the Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, the police said.

"Encounter has started at the Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both killers (Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists) of Amreen Bhat, a Kashmiri TV artiste, are trapped in the Awantipora encounter, the police added.

Amreen Bhat, who worked as a TV artiste besides being an emerging social media starlet, was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew injured by terrorists inside her house at Chadoora in Budgam district on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the police said.

Earlier in the day, inspector general of police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said as many as 26 foreign terrorists affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been killed since January.

"So far, 26 foreign terrorists have been neutralised this year," Kumar said after three Lashkar terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district on Thursday.

Kumar said 14 of the slain foreign terrorists were from Jaish, founded by Masood Azhar, while 12 were affiliated to LeT set up by Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed.

Two Lashkar terrorists, who were allegedly involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, were killed in an encounter in Bandipora district on May 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON