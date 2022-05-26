Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lashkar terrorists who killed Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat trapped in Awantipora gunfight
india news

Lashkar terrorists who killed Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat trapped in Awantipora gunfight

Both killers (Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists) of Amreen Bhat, a Kashmiri TV artiste, are trapped in the Awantipora encounter, the police added.
Students of a dance institute light candles to pay tribute to TV artiste Amreen Bhat, in Jammu, Thursday, (PTI)
Updated on May 26, 2022 11:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

An encounter broke out at the Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, the police said.

"Encounter has started at the Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Both killers (Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists) of Amreen Bhat, a Kashmiri TV artiste, are trapped in the Awantipora encounter, the police added.

Amreen Bhat, who worked as a TV artiste besides being an emerging social media starlet, was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew injured by terrorists inside her house at Chadoora in Budgam district on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the police said.

Earlier in the day, inspector general of police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said as many as 26 foreign terrorists affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been killed since January.

"So far, 26 foreign terrorists have been neutralised this year," Kumar said after three Lashkar terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district on Thursday.

Kumar said 14 of the slain foreign terrorists were from Jaish, founded by Masood Azhar, while 12 were affiliated to LeT set up by Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed.

Two Lashkar terrorists, who were allegedly involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, were killed in an encounter in Bandipora district on May 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jammu and kashmir encounter actor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP