Last batch of farmers to leave UP Gate protest site at Ghazipur today

The farmers, who have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than a year, are expected to finally vacate the Uttar Pradesh border site (UP Gate) at Ghazipur on Wednesday morning. The other protest sites where farmers had gathered against Centre’s three farm laws were Singhu and Tikri borders.

Watch: Aircraft showers flower petals as farmers return home

While the barricades at Singhu border were almost dismantled was cleared on Tuesday, the Ghazipur protest site is expected to be cleared today.

Another police officer said the roads have been cleared for commuters at the Tikri border (on Rohtak Road) and traffic is plying on the stretch.

Some farmers are still at Ghazipur due to which barriers are still there, according to Delhi Police.

However, farmer leaders said only a small batch of protesters remain at the Ghazipur protest site.

“The other farmers have moved out, and the last batch will leave UP Gate on Wednesday morning. Rakesh Tikait will lead the last batch in a car, and the group will take the Hindon elevated road and then proceed on the Delhi Meerut Road towards Sisoli (Muzaffarnagar district)," Gaurav Tikait, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) youth wing, said on Tuesday.

After the farmers leave the site, the officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will inspect the road to assess any damage to the infrastructure. However, there is no word on when the carriageway on the expressway will open for traffic.

The farmers began leaving the protest sites after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an umbrella organization of farmer bodies - suspended the agitation following the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and the government conceding to its other demands.

The farm laws were repealed by Parliament on November 29.

The protest sites became a second home for the farmers - mainly from Punjab and Haryana - who lived in tents there. Langars (community kitchens) were organized and many of the protesters’ family members too joined them.

The farmers had on November 26 last year had laid siege also on the Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi to protest against the three laws and demand their repeal.

That demand was accepted when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on November 19, announced that the three contentious laws will be repealed. The Union Cabinet swiftly cleared the bill to repeal the three laws, which was subsequently passed by Parliament on November 29.

A few days later, the Centre agreed to the pending demands of the farmers, including those on minimum support price (MSP) and police cases.

The three controversial farm laws were: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.