Lata Mangeshkar passes away: After Pakistan, Bangladesh pays tribute to legendary singer

The passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has triggered outpouring of grief not just in India, but in the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Bangladesh as well. From Pakistan, that country's information minister Fawad Chaudhry condoled the veteran singer's demise, while Bangladesh's foreign ministry issued a statement paying tribute to the Bharat Ratna awardee.

“Deepest condolences on the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer, who will continue to live in the hearts of the people of India and also those in the subcontinent and world for her unparalleled contribution to music. Our prayers are for eternal peace of her departed soul,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, said on Twitter.

Incidentally, Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's Prime Minister, and Mangeshkar, were both born on September 28; while the former was born on this date in 1947, the latter was born in 1929.

Mangeshkar, who was known as India's Nightingale, breathed her last at the age of 92 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 8:12am on Sunday; she was hospitalised last month after testing positive for Covid-19. According to doctors who were treating her, the singer's demise was due to a multi-organ failure, which she suffered last night.

As a mark of respect, the Union government has announced a 2-day national mourning, and the national flag will fly at half-mast on February 6 and 7. Mageshkar will be accorded a state funeral, which is expected to take place at 6:30pm in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the legend's last rites in Maharashtra's capital city. Several politicians and personalities from the city-based film industry are likely to be present at the ceremony.