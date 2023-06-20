Afternoon brief: Sanjay Raut urges UN to declare 'World Traitors Day' targeting CM Shinde; and all the latest news

'Just as June 21 is World Yoga Day…': Raut's plea to UN for 'World Traitors Day'

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut wrote to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres Tuesday demanding June 20 be declared 'World Traitors Day' since it was on this day last year that around 40 lawmakers – in a political coup widely seen as being backed and funded by the Bharatiya Janata Party – brought down Maharashtra's ruling Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government. Read more

'I couldn’t take it anymore. I hated the fact...': Ashwin breaks silence on explosive tweet after WTC final omission

It has been a fortnight since Ravichandran Ashwin incurred that heartbreaking omission in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. Despite being India's top wicket-taker in the second WTC cycle and the No.1 ranked ICC Test bowler, Ashwin was dropped to make way for an extra seamer, a move which was highly criticised and later proved to be a pivotal reason behind India's 209-run loss. Ashwin later put out an explosive tweet moments after India's second consecutive loss in the WTC final and later explained it as an act of getting "closure". Read more

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh romance and fight in this epic family drama. Watch

The teaser for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is out. On Tuesday, the filmmaker and the cast dropped the teaser. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Ranveer Singh and Alia’s reunion after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019), as well as Karan's return as a director after seven years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28. Read more

'Phenomenal:' Demon Slayer fans take over Twitter after season 3 finale

The final episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, was aired just a few days back. The 70-minute long enthralling and emotional finale had people on the edge of their seats. The final episode showcased remarkable highlights, such as Tanjiro's character development and Nezuko's ability to endure sunlight. Additionally, the season delved into the stories of Muichiro, Kanroji, Genya, and Haganezuka. As this exciting season came to an end, fans of this series couldn't help but take to Twitter to share their reactions. Caution: spoilers ahead. Read more

Loved Karan Deol's wife Drisha Acharya's minimal Punjabi bride makeup for wedding day? Here's how to achieve the look

Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, tied the knot with Drisha Acharya in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the star-studded ceremony made it to social media. Karan also posted photos from his shaadi featuring his and Drisha's candid moments sitting on the mandap during the wedding rituals. Apart from Drisha's bright red lehenga - perfect for a Punjabi bride - her minimal makeup also caught our eye. Scroll through to find out how she achieved the look. Read more

