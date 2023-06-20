Loved Karan Deol's wife Drisha Acharya's minimal Punjabi bride makeup for wedding day? Here's how to achieve the look

Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, tied the knot with Drisha Acharya in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the star-studded ceremony made it to social media. Karan also posted photos from his shaadi featuring his and Drisha's candid moments sitting on the mandap during the wedding rituals. Apart from Drisha's bright red lehenga - perfect for a Punjabi bride - her minimal makeup also caught our eye. Scroll through to find out how she achieved the look. Karan Deol's wife Drisha Acharya chose minimal Punjabi bride makeup for her wedding day. (Instagram)

How Drisha Acharya achieved her minimal bridal makeup

Traditionally, Punjabi brides are known to opt for heavy lehengas in a bride red shade, styled with heavy jewellery and striking makeup. However, Drisha Acharya mixed traditional and modern elements to approach her wedding look with a contemporary outlook. She wore a heavy embroidered red lehenga for her wedding day and styled it with minimal glam picks. A video circulating on social media shows how she achieved the look. All the brides-to-be, who would love minimalistic glam for their wedding, should definitely take notes. Watch the video below.

For the glam picks with her traditional red lehenga, Drisha chose winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, shimmering pink eye shadow, feathered brows, a hint of highlighter and rouge on the cheekbones, a mauve lip shade and matching lip gloss, and a matte base to complete the look.

Drisha Acharya's bridal attire decoded

Meanwhile, Drisha's wedding attire featured a brocade embroidered choli, a lehenga skirt, a matching dupatta, and a trailing veil. While the blouse features a plunging V neckline, asymmetric cropped hem, backless design, and intricate embroidery, the lehenga has floral embroidery, intricate shimmering ornaments, and a layered ghera.

Drisha accessorised the lehenga choli set with gold and polki diamond jewels, including a mang tika, choker necklace, jhumkis, and bangles. Lastly, she tied her hair in a centre-parted sleek bun adorned with a white floral gajra.