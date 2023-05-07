Daily brief: S Jaishankar ‘good guest, good host’ approach on Bilawal Bhutto, and all the latest news

If I have a good guest, I am a good host: Jaishankar on Bilawal

On India and Pakistan sparring on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Goa which was attended by Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Sunday said he is a good host if the guest is good, implying that the Pakistan foreign minister does not qualify as a good host. Read more

Paytm CEO big promise to shareholders on artificial intelligence

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma expressed on Sunday that human-level artificial intelligence will open up new avenues of opportunity and improve efficiencies in current businesses. In a note to shareholders following the Q4 results, he claimed that Paytm will be at the forefront of the AI revolution. Read more

'Shubman Gill was getting tired. It'll sound controversial...retire him out': Doull's fresh 'milestone' jibe at GT star

T20 has evolved a lot over the years. If one simply considers batting, metrics like strike rate and boundary percentage define a knock more than fifties scored in a tournament. And this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has illustrated that on a lot many occasions. In fact, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has reiterated time and again that fifties and centuries should be stopped to be considered a milestone in T20 cricket. Read more

Balcony makeover: Creative design elements to revamp your outdoor space

Looking to turn your dull balcony into a vibrant and inviting space? With the right design elements, you can transform your balcony into a cosy and relaxing oasis. Having a balcony is a wonderful addition to any home. It can be a place to relax, enjoy the outdoors, and entertain guests. Read more

The Kerala Story pulled down from theatres in Tamil Nadu

The Kerala Story, which has been mired in controversies even before its release, is now no longer running in theatres in Tamil Nadu. The movie had released in very few theatres but is now not available for booking in any theatres in Tamil Nadu. Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story has triggered a massive political row with many calling it a propaganda film. Read more

Viral video shows ‘Grim Reaper’ at King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles III was crowned as the fortieth Sovereign in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, alongside Queen Consort Camilla. The Archbishop of Canterbury presided over the Coronation ceremony, a televised event watched by millions worldwide. The rituals from the Coronation have sparked a lot of interest, with several photos and videos going viral on the Internet. Read more

5 mesmerising destinations for hot-air balloon ride

Here are some of the places where you can experience an amazing hot-air balloon ride Check pics

