Lathicharg after farmers protest against Haryana CM Khattar

Farmers on Saturday held a protest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Rohtak, resulting in a lathicharge by police and prompting the authorities to shift the site for the landing of his chopper.

According to an official, a police personnel was injured in the incident. The protesters said an elderly farmer was also injured in the melee.

Farmers had gathered outside a private university where the CM’s chopper was to land. Khattar was to attend a condolence meet in the memory of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma’s father.

Heavy police security arrangements were made outside the university with barricades put up to stop protesters, said officials.

Farmers were adamant on heading towards the university and tried to force their way through police barricades, resulting in a mild lathicharge by police.

Police personnel were pelted with stones. One of the police personnel was injured in the incident, said an official.

An elderly farmer was also injured in the lathicharge by police, the protesting farmers claimed.

Khattar's chopper landed at an alternate helipad at the Police Lines in Rohtak, the official further said.

Farmers have been opposing leaders of the BJP and its alliance partner JJP over the Centre's three farm laws.

Farmers had on Thursday held a protest against Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala outside the Hisar airport.

Later, protesting against the lathicharge, farmers at Jind’s Kandela village blocked the Jind-Chandigarh National Highway.

The blockade was lifted by them on being convinced by area police officials.

The farmers alleged that the government is deliberately targeting their leaders.

Om Prakash, a former sarpanch, said farmers have decided to oppose public programmes of ruling coalition leaders till their demands are not met.

He said farmers were peacefully protesting against the chief minister when they were lathicharged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON