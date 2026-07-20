Lathis, tears, barricades: How CJP march was halted by police | Ground Report

“India was brutally assaulted today,” the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Monday evening, following a day of police brutality on students marching towards the Parliament.

The CJP's Chalo Sansad march ended in lathi charge, tear gas and a dismantled protest site. (@Cockroachisback/X)

The 'Chalo Sansad' march, organised to protest examination irregularities and demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, met a wall of heavily deployed security personnel as protesters attempted to reach Parliament on the opening day of the monsoon session.

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It began as a peaceful march carrying flowers for police personnel, in keeping with the CJP's appeal for a peaceful demonstration. By late afternoon, the main protest stage at Jantar Mantar had been entirely dismantled by the cops.

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Scattered among the debris lay some portraits, some books, even an idol, as seen in a picture shared by the CJP.

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CJP's Chalo Sansad march on July 20

{{^usCountry}} The day began under heavy security. Delhi Police announced on Sunday night that no permission had been granted for the march, but protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar anyway. Hindustan Times found the protest site heavily barricaded ahead of the march. Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed since morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day began under heavy security. Delhi Police announced on Sunday night that no permission had been granted for the march, but protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar anyway. Hindustan Times found the protest site heavily barricaded ahead of the march. Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed since morning. {{/usCountry}}

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Several protesters claimed some security personnel did not have visible name tags, as seen in videos circulating on X.

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Around 10 am, protesters began marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, where the monsoon session was set to begin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and Opposition leaders were inside the House.

As the crowd at the protest site swelled, students began climbing the iron barricades to cross over and continue their march.

Security forces then responded with a heavy lathi-charge.

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Videos shared widely on social media showed the Delhi Police repeatedly beating demonstrators with wooden batons. Some were seen bleeding from their heads, while others were carried away by fellow protesters. Several participants alleged they were hit repeatedly even after falling to the ground.

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The CJP claimed that women and children were also assaulted.

“We were treated like terrorists,” one student protester said, as shared in a video by the CJP.

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Among those caught and injured in the melee was prominent content creator Ramit Verma aka ‘PeeingHuman’.

Bleeding profusely, he said, “They cracked my head open.”

Ramit Verma aka ‘peeinghuman’ injured in police strikes.

Sonam Wangchuk's wife allegedly assaulted

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and party founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was assaulted by Delhi Police and had her hair pulled during the action.

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Wangchuk, on July 18, was removed from the protest site and forcibly hospitalised by the Delhi Police, citing health issues and a High Court order. He is on Day 23 of his indefinite hunger strike.

“In response to the police brutality on protesters, Sonam Wangchuk decides to continue his fast,” the CJP said, sharing the activist's handwritten note from Safdarjung Hospital.

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The CJP also claimed that women protesters had their clothes torn.

The Delhi Police disputed the allegations. In a fact-check post on X, the force said, “This information is false. The claims being circulated in the posts are not true. Please do not spread or amplify false or misleading information.”

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Earlier, Delhi Police told HT that some protesters pelted stones at security personnel. No video evidence was found of the claim.

Instead, one video circulating on social media appeared to show stones being thrown from the police side of the barricades towards protesters.

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Mobile internet services were also shut down at the protest site.

Tear gas shelling at protesters

Protesters, near the Press Club of India, were also subject to tear gas shells by the Delhi Police.

Footage from the ground showed thick clouds of smoke filling the street as protesters ran for cover. Many were seen coughing, rubbing their eyes and complaining of burning throats. Videos shared by the CJP also showed what looked like spent tear gas shell casings on the road.

Police personnel were also seen standing with firearms trained towards the protest area.

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi of the AAP said, “The youth of this country have taken to the streets. The inhumane lathi charge and the use of tear gas against peaceful protesters are shameful and condemnable. I stand with the students.”

Cops were also injured, HT found.

Injured security personnel at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police says videos of assault were ‘rumours’

Delhi Police earlier also dismissed reports of violence at Jantar Mantar.

"Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall prey to any rumour/misgivings, and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site," the police said on X.

Neha Bora, a PhD scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University, who ended her 23-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar today, responded to the post. She said, “Such open lies & propaganda! Saw it with our own eyes, we were all subjected to your violence ourselves! Shame on you, Delhi Police.”

CJP protest to continue

CJP leaders , during the day, met Union minister JP Nadda at his residence after the government reportedly reached out to them. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the delegation placed three demands before the minister -- the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk from hospital, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, and ₹1 crore each as compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.

Hours later, though, Ranka said the government had not responded to the demands. Dipke said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigned, as of 10 pm.

(With inputs from Hemani Bhandari, Karishma Ayaldasani, Jignasa Sinha, Shivam Pratap Singh)