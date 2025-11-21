'Lavish parties for Shraddha, Nora': 4 claims drug trafficker made in Orry case

Popular influencer and socialite Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has recently found himself at the centre of a major controversy linked to an alleged drug-trafficking syndicate under investigation by the Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). Actors Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor were among the names the drug trafficker reportedly took during interrogation.

Several big claims have been made by a drug trafficker about which the probe officials have sought to question Orry. However, the social media influencer, a popular name among big Bollywood celebrities, skipped the summons on Thursday, seeking more time to appear.

He has landed in a soup after claims by alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who confessed to arranging lavish parties for many celebrities, Orry among them.

Shaikh is allegedly a close aide of fugitive drug kingpin Salim Dola, who is a key member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

Here are some claims made in the case so far:

Lavish parties for celebs: According to the ANC, drug trafficker Shaikh, who was deported recently from Dubai, claimed during interrogation he had organised lavish parties for celebrities in Dubai and Mumbai. The submissions on Shaikh's claims were made by the ANC to a metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai.

Bollywood A-listers among names: The drug trafficker named some prominent Bollywood who attended these parties that he claimed to have arranged. Among them were: actors Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, her brother Siddhant Kapoor, filmmakers Abbas–Mustan, rapper Loka, influencer Orry.

Dawood's nephew, Baba Siddique's son: Shaikh also reportedly said that the son of Dawood’s late sister Haseena Parkar and NCP leader Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan also attended these parties.

Setting up drug manufacturing units: After his arrest and deportation from the UAE on November 5, the trafficker confessed to setting up multiple drug manufacturing units and running a network that supplied cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) pills, hashish, charas and mephedrone, a police officer told HT. “Certain revelations have been made to us and we are verifying facts,” said Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Crime branch, Lakhmi Gautam, had earlier said.

Where the case stems from

The case's trails go back to 2022 when a Worli resident was arrested and mephedrone (MD) worth ₹1.19 lakhs was recovered from him.

As the probe intensified, a big breakthrough came up in March 2024 with the discovery of a mephedrone-manufacturing facility on a farm in Maharashtra's Sangli.

The facility was allegedly controlled by Salim Dola, considered close to drug trafficker Shaikh who was later arrested in November and named several Bollywood celebs during the probe.

Why Orry missed the summons

Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged ₹252-crore drugs case, Orry was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday and was asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit the next day.

However, the social media influencer failed to do so, and his representative told the police that the socialite was out of Mumbai and would be able to join the probe after November 25. “We will decide a date and let him know,” the police officer familier with the probe told HT.