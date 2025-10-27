Lawyer claims defamation by Rahul Gandhi over Hathras rape, hearing on Nov 4

A local MP-MLA court on Monday fixed November 4 as the next date of hearing in a defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly calling three acquitted youths "accused" in the 2020 Hathras 'gang-rape' case. Three separate cases had been filed against Gandhi after he allegedly made the remarks at Bulgadhi village on December 12, 2024. (PTI file photo)

Munna Singh Pundhir, the lawyer representing the three acquitted men, said as the judge was on leave, the hearing could not take place on Monday.

"The case will now be heard on November 4,” he added.

Three separate cases had been filed on behalf of Ravi, Ram Kumar alias Ramu, and Luvkush, who were acquitted in the case, against Gandhi after he allegedly made the remarks at Bulgadhi village on December 12, 2024, saying "the accused are roaming free while the victim's family is locked inside the house”.

The lawyer said the remarks were "defamatory and insulting" to the youths, who have been acquitted by a CBI court after spending over two-and-a-half years in jail.

“A legal notice of ₹1.5 crore was sent to Rahul Gandhi, demanding ₹50 lakh each for the three acquitted men," Pundhir said, adding that no reply was received from Gandhi following which the complaint was filed.

A Dalit girl from Hathras was allegedly gang-raped in September 2020. Later, she died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

Four men from her village were accused of committing the crime. After a CBI probe and trial, three of them – Ram Kumar, Luvkush and Ravi – were acquitted, while Sandeep remains in jail after being found guilty.