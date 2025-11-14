Lawyer in Modi's mother AI video case, Ratnesh Kumar leads from Patna Sahib

Ratnesh Kumar is the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Patna Sahib, one of Bihar's most high-profile seats. Kushwaha, a senior government lawyer, recently made headlines for fighting the AI video case related to PM Narendra Modi's late mother in Patna High Court. Ratnesh Kumar, the BJP's fresh face in the Bihar assembly election 2025, is a lawyer who fought a case related to the AI video of PM Modi's mother in the Patna High Court. (Ratnesh Kushwaha/X)

In the Patna Sahib constituency, Kumar has taken the lead against Congress's Shashant Shekhar.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases; the first phase of polling took place on November 6, followed by the second on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Who is Ratnesh Kumar

45-year-old Ratnesh Kumar replaced the veteran seven-time MLA and outgoing speaker Nand Kishore Yadav.

Kumar is from the Musallahpur area of ​​the Kumhrar Assembly constituency and is currently a lawyer at the Patna High Court.

Kumar has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since his early days. While a student at Patna College, he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). After that, he continued to work for the BJP.

About Patna Sahib constituency

The Patna Sahib constituency, which went to the polls on November 6, has been a BJP stronghold since 2010, with Nand Kishore Yadav, the current Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, representing the constituency. However, Yadav is not contesting this time, having not received a ticket from the party.

Bihar Assembly Election

Bihar went to the polls on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14. The state recorded its highest-ever voter turnout in the first phase of the election, with 65 per cent of 3.75 crore electors exercising their franchise.