Lawyer seeks mask violation case against Raj Thackeray
An advocate in Aurangabad on Sunday submitted an application to police demanding registration of a complaint against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for mask violation amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Advocate Ratnakar Choure, in his application, has stated he saw a news programme that showed Thackeray traveling from Mumbai to Nashik without wearing a mask though it is mandatory to do so as per Covid-19 norms put in place by the state and Central governments.
The application, which was submitted in Kranti Chowk police station, seeks that Thackeray be charged under relevant provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act.
A Kranti Chowk police station official confirmed the receipt of Choure's application but said further action on it would be decided by higher authorities in the force.
Bachendri Pal to lead all women team aged above 50 in Himalayan expedition
- The 10-member team will commence the journey from the misty mountains of Arunachal Pradesh at Bomdila and will then enter Bhutan.
Activist withdraws complaint that led to Ramesh Jarkiholi’s resignation
- In a letter to the Cubbon Park police station, Dinesh Kalahalli said that the complaint had taken a sinister turn wherein the character of the alleged victim was being questioned.
Delhi entering endemic phase of Covid-19, pandemic phase over: Satyandar Jain
Bihar police suspend 2 cops for forcing man to walk with son’s body for 3 km
- The police headquarters took action after a picture of the man walking with his son's decomposed body in a plastic bag was widely shared on social media.
FICCI's Overall Business Confidence Index has witnessed a decadal high of 74.2
Satellite set for Mar 28 launch will provide real time images of India's borders
IT department finds ₹1000 crore undisclosed income at TN jeweler's premises
‘Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?' Omar Abdullah taunts BJP
- Omar Abdullah chided BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who was quoted a saying the "Bengal will become like Kashmir" if the Trinamool Congress returns to power in the assembly election.
Farm laws made for farmers or for Modi’s ‘kharabpati’ friends?: Priyanka Gandhi
Coast Guard seizes 3 Sri Lankan boats laden with drugs off Kerala coast
- Two hundred kg of cocaine and 60 kg of hashish were seized from the boats registered in Sri Lanka
Naidu values researchers for finding tech solutions for dealing with pandemic
Seer on fast for closure of all hydel power projects on Ganga writes to PM Modi
- Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Haridwar's Matri Sadan ashram wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his fast as ‘tapasya’, a fight against corruption and for preserving the environment.
Delhi Fire Services plan tech overhaul, reduce response time, improve efficiency
'Sex ratio better here': President Kovind praises gender equality among tribals
- The President was on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. Sunday's 'Janjatiya Sammelan' where he delivered his speech was organised by the MP Tribal Welfare Department.
