Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI inside Supreme Court

A 71-year-old Delhi-based lawyer attempted to remove his shoe and hurl it at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai during court proceedings on Monday but the CJI chose not to take any action, directing officials to “just ignore” the incident, even as the Bar Council of India (BCI) suspended the lawyer and Delhi Police detained and questioned him for several hours before letting him go. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai (ANI)

According to a person aware of the matter, after security personnel swiftly intervened and escorted the lawyer out of the courtroom around 11.35am, court officials sought the CJI’s instructions on how to proceed. “Just ignore,” the CJI reportedly told them, asking that the lawyer be warned and let go.

The lawyer was later identified as Rakesh Kishore, an advocate and resident of Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, registered with the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) as a temporary member since 2011.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident. “The attack on him... has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation,” he posted on X.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi also denounced the breach, calling it “an assault” not just on CJI “but on our Constitution as well”.

The dramatic incident unfolded during the mentioning of cases before the CJI’s bench, when Kishore suddenly approached the dais and tried to remove his shoe. As he was being restrained and taken away, he was heard shouting: “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan).”

Unfazed by the commotion, the CJI urged lawyers to continue with the day’s proceedings. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he said calmly, before resuming the hearings.

“Speaking to HT, Kishore said he did not regret his actions as he made several incoherent claims, and suggested he was guided by a ‘divine force’”.

Later in the day, BCI took a stern view of the incident, ordering Kishore’s immediate suspension from practice. “Advocate Rakesh Kishore is suspended from practice with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, you are debarred from appearing, acting, pleading or practising in any court, tribunal or authority in India,” BCI said in its order, adding that a disciplinary inquiry will be initiated against him for conduct “inconsistent with the dignity of the court and BCI rules.”

Delhi Police detained Kishore and questioned him for nearly three hours before letting him go after the Supreme Court’s secretary general, as instructed by the CJI, refrained from pressing any charges. The secretary general also instructed the police to return Kishore’s shoes and documents. “He was questioned by the security unit of Delhi Police and the officials of New Delhi District police after taking approval from the secretary general of the Supreme Court,” said a person familiar with the matter.

According to the person cited above, Kishore had taken off his sports shoes and attempted to throw them towards the CJI at around 11.35 am in Court No. 1, before being apprehended by security staff.

A senior police officer said that Kishore told investigators he was upset over the CJI’s remarks during a recent hearing concerning the restoration of a beheaded Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari temple in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh.

Last month, the bench of CJI Gavai and justice K Vinod Chandran had declined to entertain the petition filed by one Rakesh Dalal, observing that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

During the hearing, the CJI reportedly remarked to the petitioner’s lawyer: “Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site and ASI needs to give permission etc. Sorry.”

Following social media outrage over those comments, CJI Gavai clarified in open court on September 18 that his remarks were misconstrued. “Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media in a certain manner...I respect all religions,” he said.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who was present in court that day, warned of the perils of misinformation online, noting, “We used to know Newton’s third law -- every action has an equal and opposite reaction. But now, every action has a disproportionate social media reaction.” Senior advocate Kapil Sibal added: “We suffer every day. This is an unruly horse and there appears no way to tame it.”

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAoRA) both condemned Kishore’s conduct. SCBA said that Kishore was only a temporary member and that it was considering disciplinary action, while SCAORA described the incident as “unbecoming of a member of the Bar” and said it “strikes at the very foundation of mutual respect that sustains the relationship between the Bench and the Bar.”

Leaders from across party lines condemned the incident. “No words are adequate to condemn the attack on the Honourable Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court itself...Chief Justice Gavai has been very gracious but the nation must stand in solidarity with him unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said the “shameful act” deserved the strongest condemnation. “The reason revealed by the attacker for his act shows how deeply the oppressive and hierarchical mindset still lingers in our society,” he posted on X.

The Aam Aadmi Party also condemned the incident, calling it an assault “on the soul of India”. “A Dalit son reached the highest seat in the country through hard work and honesty—this these people cannot tolerate. Just see their audacity. Their supporters are openly threatening the CJI on social media. This country will never tolerate this kind of politics and thuggery,” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X.

Kishore’s family members expressed anger and embarrassment over his actions. They refused to comment publicly, but Kishore admitted that his relatives were “deeply upset”.

(With inputs from Hemani Bhandari)