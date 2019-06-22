Lawyer who killed UP Bar Council president dead

Manish Babu Sharma, the lawyer who shot himself after allegedly killing Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Singh Yadav on the Agra civil court premises on June 12, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Gurugram on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (Agra) Prashant Verma said, “Sharma was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram for the past 10 days. There was not much improvement in his condition and he breathed his last at around 2 pm on Saturday. The Gurugram police are now getting the post-mortem examination conducted,” said.

A police official requesting anonymity said Sharma’s statement could not be recorded as he was in a critical condition.

“He showed no signs of improvement and was on the ventilator. We kept a vigil on his condition, as his statement was of utmost importance to understand the reason which provoked him to open fire on his one-time colleague -- someone with whom he had also shared a chamber in the new building of the Agra civil court,” the official added.

Sharma had shot Yadav on June 12, during a ceremony held to welcome her inside the Agra court premises on June 12. Yadav was hit with three bullets and was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last. Later, Sharma allegedly fired at himself in the head using his licensed pistol.

According to the FIR filed by Yadav’s nephew at the New Agra police station, Sharma has been named as the main accused in the case, while his wife and another lawyer have been named as co-accused.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 23:30 IST