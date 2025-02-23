Lawyers are officers of the court, not mere mouthpieces for clients: Justice Oka

Supreme Court judge, justice Abhay S Oka, on Sunday underscored the fundamental duty of lawyers, asserting that they are officers of the court and not mere mouthpieces for their clients. He emphasised that in every legal battle, the ultimate objective must be the pursuit of justice. Supreme Court judge, justice Abhay S Oka. (HT File Photo)

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 21st KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition at the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, justice Oka advised aspiring lawyers to master trial advocacy, as it forms the backbone of legal practice. According to the senior judge, a thorough study of briefs, keen observation of court proceedings, and understanding the judge presiding over the case are critical skills for every advocate.

Justice Oka also called for a shift in the nature of moot court problems, advocating for greater focus on civil and criminal appeals rather than international law. He argued that such a shift would better prepare students for real-world litigation and strengthen the legal profession. He also praised the increasing participation of women in litigation and judiciary, lauding the all-women teams that reached the final round.

The event was attended by judges of the Delhi high court, including justices Amit Bansal, Mini Pushkarna and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar. Justice Bansal urged young lawyers to approach every case with meticulous preparation and remain composed under judicial scrutiny, while justice Pushkarna highlighted the role of moot courts in shaping responsible citizens and ethical lawyers.

The competition, which saw participation from 127 institutions across India and abroad, culminated in SASTRA (Deemed to be University), Thanjavur, winning the championship. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University was declared the first runner-up, while Lloyd Law School, Greater Noida, bagged the award for Best Memorial.

The KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court, established in 2005 in honour of senior advocate KK Luthra, continues to inspire future generations of legal professionals by honing their advocacy and research skills.