Lawyers' associations decide not to represent accused in Morbi bridge collapse case: Report

Two bar associations in Gujarat have decided that they won't represent the accused arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, Senior advocate of Morbi Bar Association, AC Prajapati, told news agency ANI that both Morbi Bar Association and Rajkot Bar Association have passed resolutions that their lawyers won't represent the nine accused of the company Oreva.

The Ahmedabad-based Oreva Group has come on the radar after the bridge collapsed days after it was reopened for the public. While overcrowding was one of the factors, it has now been revealed that the repair work was not done properly. In the court on Tuesday, the prosecution told that while the floor of the bridge was repaired, the cable was not repaired. And hence, the cable snapped under the pressure of the floor. The floor itself became heavier after the repair. In addition, there was crowding on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Oreva Group's managing director Jaysukh Patel threw open the bridge for the public on October 26 after the repair work. Patel informed that Oreva spent ₹2 crore for the renovation roping in experts. And four days later, the bridge collapsed.

