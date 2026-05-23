...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Lawyers, ex-civil servants write to CJI over ‘unfair’ remarks against environmental activists: ‘Potentially dangerous’

In an open letter sent to the CJI, the individuals and organisations on Friday called for the observations to be withdrawn.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 07:25 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

A group of 72 lawyers, law students, law faculty, law researchers, and activists, as well as several other organisations and a group of former civil servants, have written to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over his recent comments about people approaching the courts regarding environmental litigations.

Chief Justice Surya Kant speaks during the launch of the "Fragmentation to Fusion: Empowering Justice via United Digital Platform Integration" at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Cultural & Information Centre, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.(PTI)

During a hearing on May 11, a Bench comprising the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi had said, "Show us even a single project in this country where these alleged environmental activists have said that we welcome this project."

The remarks came while the court was hearing a case linked to the proposed expansion of Pipavav Port in Gujarat.

Organisations, former civil servants write to CJI

In an open letter sent to the CJI, former civil servants and organisations on Friday called for the observations to be withdrawn.

The letter said, "The comments risk being understood as casting bona fide environmental scrutiny and public-interest litigation as reflexively 'anti-development'."

It further said that such a view is "factually inaccurate, constitutionally troubling, and potentially dangerous".

"We are writing because the observations made extend beyond the outcome in one case. It relates to a broader jurisprudential shift: from viewing environmental litigation as an integral part of constitutional governance towards treating it as a suspect form of obstruction," the letter said.

It added that the observations also point to a shift from recognising citizens as those who enforce statutory responsibilities to dismissing them as "so-called environmental activists."

The letter also urged the CJI to reaffirm environmental legal principles and constitutional values.

It said this should include recognising environmental PILs and National Green Tribunal appeals as constitutional and statutory enforcement measures, instead of treating them as "presumptively motivated attempts to impede development."

With inputs from PTI

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

cji justice surya kant environment activist
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Lawyers, ex-civil servants write to CJI over ‘unfair’ remarks against environmental activists: ‘Potentially dangerous’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.