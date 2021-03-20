LDF offers ‘pension’ for homemakers

Thiruvananthapuram:

The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala released on Friday its manifesto for the April 6 assembly elections, promising a payment for homemakers, creation of 4 million jobs and a ₹5,000-crore coastal area development package.

Releasing the manifesto at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) headquarters in the state capital, the party’s acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan said a “pension” would be given to all housewives, but did not elaborate.

He also promised an increase in the social security pension paid to the beneficiaries from ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 in phases.

“Educational and health sector will be ramped up to meet international standards and 40 lakh (4 MILLION) new job opportunities will be created in the next five years,” he said, adding that infrastructural development will be given special emphasis.

Other promises in the manifesto include a ₹5,000-crore coastal area development package to protect the shores from erosion, increasing the minimum support price for rubber to ₹250 per kg, building 1.5 lakh houses for the homeless and attaining self-sufficiency in production of eggs, milk and vegetables.

Vijayaraghavan claimed that the “biggest achievement” of the Pinarayi Vijayan government was providing a “corruption-free” regime, and asserted that the state government took all measures to protect secular and democratic ideals of the country. “We are sure about the next five years. All poll surveys have also indicated this,” he said.

He further claimed that among the 600 promises made in the 2016 manifesto, 580 have been fulfilled. He, however, refused to comment on the contentious Sabarimala issue.

During the three-month long annual pilgrimage season in 2018, the state witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns when the state government tried to enforce the Supreme Court verdict annulling a decades-old bar on the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the Sabarimala temple. After the protests, revision petitions were filed in the Supreme Court, which were referred to a nine-member Constitution bench.

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front, however, termed the manifesto a bundle of unfinished tasks and empty promises. “Development took a back seat in five years. Only families of communist leaders prospered and wives of many got plum posts defying all norms. Youngsters are still protesting before the state secretariat against back door entry in government services,” said UDF convener and senior Congress leader M M Hassan.

He added that the UDF manifesto will be released in a couple of days. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is the convener of the manifesto committee for the party, has toured the state extensively to ascertain the key issues facing the local residents.

Elections to the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.